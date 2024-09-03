SportsSoccer

Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics

FILE -Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms participates in a women's quarterfinal...

FILE -Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms participates in a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — Goalkeeper Merle Frohms is retiring from the Germany women's team, shortly after she was surprisingly benched for the Paris Olympics tournament.

Frohms played 52 times for Germany, including its run to the final at the European Championship in 2022 and a shock group-stage exit at the World Cup the following year.

Frohms said on Tuesday in a statement from the German soccer federation that she wanted to focus on her club career with Wolfsburg and looked forward to “having more time with family and friends again.”

The 29-year-old Frohms said she had already decided last year to leave the national team after the Olympic tournament. Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger was Germany's starting goalkeeper as the team won the bronze medal last month. Frohms was on the bench throughout.

Coach Christian Wück, who took over after the Olympics, said Frohms would have remained a key player if she had continued.

“I would have been very happy to work with Merle and I made that clear to her as well in a personal conversation,” he said in a statement. “Now she has made this decision, which I obviously must respect.”

More soccer news

Valencia forward Rafa Mir arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault
Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha
Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics
Tearful Luis Suárez announces Uruguay retirement2m read
Koeman says Bergwijn won't be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME