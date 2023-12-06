Fulham surges to 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest to leave Cooper under big pressure

LONDON — Fulham surged to its biggest win in the Premier League this season by beating Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Wednesday to leave visiting manager Steve Cooper under huge pressure.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez scored two of the goals — including a cheeky backheeled finish after rounding the goalkeeper — while Alex Iwobi also struck twice and Tom Cairney added a late fifth at Craven Cottage.

While Fulham is in fine scoring form having netted at least three goals in three straight games, Forest has won just once in its last 11 games and is plunging toward the relegation zone. The team is in 16th place, six points above the bottom three.

Cooper was given public support by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis last season before his team finished the campaign well. Marinakis might well be considering his options again, though, having demanded an improvement in results.

Fulham took the lead in the 30th when Willian produced a moment of genius by jinking inside onto his right foot and sending a perfect back-post cross to Iwobi, who evaded his marker to tap home from close range.

The Cottagers added a second in the 34th minute as a well-timed challenge in midfield by Joao Palhinha saw Iwobi combine with Pereira before he slipped in Jimenez. The striker rifled his effort into the top corner.

Iwobi’s dominating performance got even better when the Nigeria international produced a dangerous cross which was slightly too high for the rising Jimenez. But moments later, in the 54th minute, Jimenez took his chance and grabbed his second of the match.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammate Antonee Robinson, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

Pereira found Jimenez with a cross and he brought it down on his chest, rounded goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and finished with a deft backheel into the empty net.

Fulham grabbed a fourth through Iwobi after 73 minutes when Harry Wilson found space on the wing and his cutback found the winger, who finished first time.

Cairney got in on the action to make it 5-0 after 86 minutes.