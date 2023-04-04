Fulham's Mitrovic banned 8 games after grabbing referee

LONDON — Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was handed an eight-game ban Tuesday by the English Football Association after getting sent off for grabbing the referee in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Manchester United last month.

Mitrovic was shown a straight red card after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, who had just given United a penalty and sent off Fulham winger Willian for a handball in the area. Fulham had led 1-0 before the penalty was awarded, but went on to lose 3-1 after going down to nine men.

The FA said Mitrovic's suspension, which was decided by an independent regulatory commission, consists of a standard three-match ban which has been extended by three games for violent conduct toward a match official and another two for using language that was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening."

Mitrovic was also given a fine of 75,000 pounds ($94,000). Having already missed one game, he will now be unavailable for Fulham’s next seven matches.

Manager Marco Silva, whose own dismissal alongside that of Willian led to Mitrovic’s angry reaction, was also punished by the independent regulatory commission.

Silva admitted using abusive and insulting words or behavior towards Kavanagh and the fourth official but denied throwing a water bottle towards the assistant referee. He was fined a total of 40,000 pounds and given a two-game touchline ban.

An additional 40,000-pound fine was issued to Fulham for failing to control its players.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is shown red card during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Jon Super

Mitrovic is Fulham’s top scorer with 12 goals this season. He will not be available again until the final three games of the season.