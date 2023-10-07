Fulham's Willian rolls back the years to star in 3-1 win over Sheffield United

LONDON — Willian rolled back the years as Fulham cruised to a 3-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Brazilian produced a stunning display, cementing his side’s victory with a third goal following Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s strike and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's own-goal. Sheffield United’s only goal also came when American defender Antonee Robinson put into his own net.

Play halted for an extended period after Blades skipper Chris Basham suffered a serious ankle injury which saw him carried off on a stretcher with the score at 0-0.

Fulham wasted its chances in a goalless first half but in the 53rd minute the Cottagers took a deserved lead through De Cordova-Reid. A splitting pass from Andreas Pereira set the Jamaica international through before he held his nerve to convert past Foderingham.

But in the 67th minute Sheffield United forced an own-goal to level the score at 1-1. Fulham’s Issa Diop went down injured but the Blades refused to kick the ball out and Yasser Larouci’s dangerous cross cannoned off Robinson into his own net.

Substitute Tom Cairney's long shot hit the crossbar and the ball bounced on to the back of the well-beaten Foderingham and into the net as Fulham took a 2-1 lead in bizarre circumstances.

Willian got the goal he deserved in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a powerful shot that beat Foderingham and settled the game.

Fulham's Willian scores his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Sheffield United, at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: AP/John Walton

American defender Auston Trusty made his first Premier League start for Sheffield United after a pair of substitute appearances. Another American defender, Tim Ream, was captain of Fulham in his 300th appearance for the club.