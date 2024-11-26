SportsSoccer

Gabriel mimics Gyokeres in cheeky goal celebration in Arsenal win over Sporting in Champions League

Arsenal's Gabriel, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3nd goal...

Arsenal's Gabriel, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3nd goal against Sporting during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

By The Associated Press

Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet — then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker's trademark goal celebration.

After heading in Arsenal's third first-half goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gabriel linked the fingers of his hands and placed them over his eyes, before laughing with his teammates.

It was most likely a dig at Gyokeres, the Sweden striker who has quickly become one of European soccer's hottest properties. Because that is how Gyokeres celebrates his goals.

“It's fun that he likes my celebration,” Gyokeres told Viaplay after the match. “He can steal it if he cannot come up with his own.”

Gyokeres has scored 24 goals for Sporting in all competitions and was coming off netting four for Sweden in a Nations League match against Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the first half, Gabriel had enjoyed tackling and dispossessing Gyokeres near the Arsenal area — waving both his arms in a gesture to the crowd.

Gabriel's goal made it 3-0 to Arsenal at halftime and the English team went on to win 5-1, with Gyokeres failing to score. He did hit the post with a shot late in the game, however — after Gabriel had gone off with an injury.

Arsenal's Gabriel (6) celebrates after scoring his side's 3nd goal...

Arsenal's Gabriel (6) celebrates after scoring his side's 3nd goal against Sporting during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

“Today he wasn't that dangerous,” Arsenal striker Kai Havertz said of Gyokeres, “but I think it's because we defended very well.”

More soccer news

'Unbelievable' Odegaard transforms Arsenal and gets Saka smiling again1m read
Lewandowski scores his 100th Champions League goal. He is the 3rd player to reach the milestone
Lewandowski joins Ronaldo and Messi in Champions League 100-goal club. Haaland nets 2 but City draws2m read
Gabriel mimics Gyokeres in cheeky goal celebration in Arsenal win over Sporting in Champions League
Bayern Munich fans protest against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME