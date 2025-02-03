SportsSoccer

Spain striker Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan

AC Milan's Alvaro Morata makes an attempt to score during...

AC Milan's Alvaro Morata makes an attempt to score during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Parma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, both teams said.

The agreement was announced late Sunday.

Galatasaray said it will pay six million euros ($6.1 million) to Milan to keep Morata on loan until Jan. 20, 2026.

The Turkish side added that the transfer can be made permanent for a fee of eight million euros. Morata will be paid six million euros per season if the purchase option is activated.

The much-traveled Morata — a former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico player — scored six goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season.

Morata is expected to be replaced at Milan by Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who is set to sign from Feyenoord.

More soccer news

Spain striker Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan
Transfer deadline day: done deals and deals to look out for2m read
Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan after falling out of favor at Man United1m read
Cristiano Ronaldo ready for Asian Champions League action before a milestone birthday1m read
Henrique's late volley helps Marseille beat Lyon and stay 10 points behind PSG2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME