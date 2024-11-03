SportsSoccer

Defending champion Leverkusen to face Bayern in third round of German Cup

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will play at Bayern Munich in the third round of the German Cup.

Sunday’s draw also pitted Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The highlight of the round will be Leverkusen’s visit to Munich on Dec. 3 or 4. The teams already played there in the Bundesliga in September, when Leverkusen was arguably fortunate to emerge with a 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen, which defeated Kaiserslautern in the final last season, finished 18 points ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga as it claimed its first league and cup double last season.

The other third-round matches are: Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin; Arminia Bielefeld vs. Freiburg; Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt; Karlsruher SC vs. Augsburg; Jahn Regensburg vs. Stuttgart; and Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim.


