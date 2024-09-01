Bayern Munich heads to Mainz in German Cup 2nd round and Dortmund faces Wolfsburg

SportsSoccer

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.

DORTMUND, Germany — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were both handed potentially tricky games against fellow Bundesliga teams in the second-round draw for the German Cup on Sunday.

Bayern heads to Mainz, while Dortmund visits Wolfsburg, in the games to be played either Oct. 29 or 30.

There are two other all-Bundesliga games as Leipzig hosts promoted St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt plays Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg. Leverkusen was knocked out in the first round by Elversberg in 2022.

Of the 18 Bundesliga teams, only Bochum is missing from the second round after it lost 1-0 to second-tier Jahn Regensburg last month.

