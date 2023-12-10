Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart drawn against each other in German Cup quarterfinals

BERLIN — Just hours after playing in the Bundesliga on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart were drawn against each other again in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

Leverkusen will host Stuttgart in the only quarterfinal match involving two Bundesliga teams after Sunday's draw. The two rivals drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

This season’s cup competition has been marked by a host of big-club exits, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and two-time defending champion Leipzig already knocked out.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is the only other top-tier team remaining, and Gerardo Seoane’s team was handed a quarterfinal match at third-division Saarbrücken, the team that knocked out Bayern in the second round and Eintracht Frankfurt in the next.

Hertha Berlin will face visiting Kaiserslautern in a duel between former Bundesliga teams – Hertha won their second-division game 2-1 on Saturday – and St. Pauli will host second-division rival Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The games are scheduled to take place Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 5-7.