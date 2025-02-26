SportsSoccer

Šeško fires Leipzig into German Cup semifinals with 1-0 win over Wolfsburg

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring during the Germany Soccer Cup...

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring during the Germany Soccer Cup quarterfinal between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Jan Woitas

By The Associated Press

LEIPZIG, Germany — Benjamin Šeško’s penalty was enough for Leipzig to book the last semifinal spot in the German Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg in their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Leipzig, which won the competition in 2023, joined third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, Stuttgart and defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the last four.

Šeško scored in the 69th minute after Wolfsburg’s Kilian Fischer was penalized for hand ball when Šeško’s close-range shot hit his arm. There was no correction from the video referee.

It was the first goal Wolfsburg had conceded in the competition after wins over Koblenz (1-0), Borussia Dortmund (1-0) and Hoffenheim (3-0).

Mohammed Amoura had gone closest for Wolfsburg when he struck the crossbar after the break.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played April 1 and 2, with the draw for the pairings to be made on Sunday.

