Germany's Aleksandar Pavlović will miss Euro 2024, Emre Can called up to replace him

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can to replace Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlović, who will miss the European Championship because of illness.

The German soccer federation said Wednesday that Pavlović, a young midfielder who made his international debut in last week’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine, was unable to join the squad for the 2-1 win over Greece — Germany's final warmup for Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann said he had concerns about Pavlović's ability to gain competitive match fitness given the 20-year-old had several injury setbacks and missed several games for Bayern last season.

“Of course it's bitter to make such a decision. It's always painful. He's a very good player, a good person, but at that age I have a responsibility toward the player,” Nagelsmann said. ”If he comes here and is put under too much strain, there's a high risk that he will get another infection in his tonsils and be out again."

Can, who has played 43 games for Germany, will be expected to provide backup for Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and Pascal Gross.

“He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team. We wanted another player in the squad who has played a lot of games and who knows how to handle the pressure. He can fulfill the profile we need,” Nagelsmann said of Can.

Can hasn’t played under Nagelsmann before. The 30-year-old last played for Germany in the 2-1 win over France under interim coach Rudi Völler in September. Völler had taken over for one game after Hansi Flick was fired. Nagelsmann was appointed Germany coach on Sept. 22.

Germany opens Euro 2024 on Friday against Scotland in Munich.