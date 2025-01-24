SportsSoccer

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann extends contract through Euro 2028

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Nations...

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Nations League group 3 soccer match between Germany and The Netherlands in Munich, Germany, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

LEIPZIG, Germany — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the national team by another two years through the European Championship in 2028.

Nagelsmann had been under contract until next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“All of us together, fans, team and coaching staff, have created something that we now want to keep developing successfully together,” Nagelsmann said in a statement. “We want to win titles together.”

The former Bayern Munich coach took charge of the German national team in September 2023 on what was initially meant to be a short-term basis through last year's European Championship.

