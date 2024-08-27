SportsSoccer

Stuttgart signs Belgium defender Al-Dakhil from Burnley ahead of Champions League return

Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Manchester City's John Stones, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart signed Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil from English second-tier club Burnley as the German team seeks to patch gaps in its squad for its return to the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Al-Dakhil arrives on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. He was a regular starter for Burnley under now-Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany at the start of last season, but hasn't played a competitive game since January because of a muscle injury. Burnley was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Stuttgart said Al-Dakhil's injury rehab is “largely completed” and that he is expected to join his new team in training soon.

Al-Dakhil was born in Iraq and grew up in Belgium. He played four games for the Belgian national team last year before his injury.

Stuttgart finished runner-up in the Bundesliga last season to ensure it returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2009-10 season, but saw several key players leave for rival clubs. Al-Dakhil could be a replacement for defenders Waldemar Anton, who left for Borussia Dortmund, and Hiroki Ito, who was sold to Bayern.

Also Tuesday, fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim signed former France Under-21 defender Valentin Gendrey from Italian Serie A team Lecce. The 24-year-old right back played 37 Serie A games last season as Lecce finished 14th.

Augsburg said defender Felix Uduokhai was leaving for Turkish club Besiktas on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for an undisclosed fee. Uduokhai played 124 games for Augsburg over five years and said he was seeking “a new challenge.”

