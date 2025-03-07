SportsSoccer

Hamburger SV sells German record 57,000 tickets for women's soccer match

Hamburger SV players celebrate after a 2:0 victory against Bor....

Hamburger SV players celebrate after a 2:0 victory against Bor. Mönchengladbach during the women's DFB Cup quarter-final in Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Gregor Fischer

By The Associated Press

HAMBURG, Germany — Hamburger SV says it has sold a record 57,000 tickets for its women’s team’s German Cup semifinal against northern rival Werder Bremen.

Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion is sold out for the derby on March 23, meaning spectators will set a new German record for attendance in women’s soccer.

“It’s more than a sold-out soccer match,” Hamburg board member Eric Huwer told the club website on Friday. “It’s Hamburg’s commitment to girls’ and women’s football as well as to our club.”

The team’s biggest crowd to date was 19,710 fans for a city derby against St. Pauli last September.

German soccer’s biggest attendance at a women’s game was 44,808 at the 2023 German Cup final between Wolfsburg and Freiburg in Cologne.

More soccer news

Hamburger SV sells German record 57,000 tickets for women's soccer match
Goalkeeper's ban doubled to 6 games for kicking Mateta in the head in FA Cup1m read
Samuel Eto'o wins appeal to run for spot on Africa soccer's governing body1m read
Raphinha scoring in the clutch to keep Barcelona on pace for titles2m read
Chhetri comes out of retirement at 40 to help India in Asian Cup qualifying

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME