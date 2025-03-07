Hamburger SV sells German record 57,000 tickets for women's soccer match

HAMBURG, Germany — Hamburger SV says it has sold a record 57,000 tickets for its women’s team’s German Cup semifinal against northern rival Werder Bremen.

Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion is sold out for the derby on March 23, meaning spectators will set a new German record for attendance in women’s soccer.

“It’s more than a sold-out soccer match,” Hamburg board member Eric Huwer told the club website on Friday. “It’s Hamburg’s commitment to girls’ and women’s football as well as to our club.”

The team’s biggest crowd to date was 19,710 fans for a city derby against St. Pauli last September.

German soccer’s biggest attendance at a women’s game was 44,808 at the 2023 German Cup final between Wolfsburg and Freiburg in Cologne.