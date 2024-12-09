SportsSoccer

Getafe scores early to beat Espanyol and move clear of La Liga drop zone

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Getafe beat fellow struggler Espanyol 1-0 to move clear of La Liga’s relegation zone and pile pressure on its Catalan rival on Monday.

On-loan Real Madrid striker Álvaro Rodriguez got the only goal with a deft header after seven minutes.

Both sides had chances, especially in a more lively second half, but it remained 1-0.

Getafe jumped two places into 15th and opened a three-point gap on Espanyol in third to last.

The defeat was the sixth consecutive away from home for Manolo González’s side.

Only 7,559 spectators turned out at the Coliseum but home goalkeeper David Soria said Getafe’s season would be decided on its own patch.

“We have to be strong at home, in front of our own fans,” Soria said. “This is where our salvation lies.”

