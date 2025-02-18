SportsSoccer

Giménez continues scoring streak in Champions League but this time against team he just left

AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez celebrates after scoring his side's first...

AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during Champions League, playoff second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb.18, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Former Feyenoord forward Santiago Giménez continued his scoring streak in the Champions League this season — but this time against the Dutch club.

Giménez, who moved to AC Milan from Feyenoord last month in a 30 million euro ($31 million) transfer, scored for the Rossoneri after just 40 seconds of the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Mexico international held up his hands in apology after heading in from close range.

It was Giménez’s sixth goal in seven Champions League matches this season, but all the previous goals had come for Feyenoord.

He has scored twice for Milan in Serie A.

The Dutch club won the first leg 1-0 last week, following an uncharacteristic error from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

