Milan signs Giménez from Feyenoord, forward could face former club next week

MILAN — AC Milan completed the purchase of Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord on Monday, and the Mexico forward could face his old club next week.

Milan said that Giménez has been given a contract until the end of June 2029. Italian media reports that the transfer fee was 30 million euros ($31 million) plus bonuses.

Giménez, who was in the stands at San Siro for the Milan derby on Sunday, will likely make his debut in Wednesday’s Italian cup quarterfinal against Roma.

He faces a swift return to Rotterdam as Milan visits Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout round playoffs next Wednesday, with the home leg the following week. The winner earns 11 million euros and a place in the round of 16.

“The choices we have made until now are to improve the squad,” said Milan adviser and former Rossoneri striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“He’s as strong as Ibra, on another level. We have observed him and we wanted him last July but it wasn’t possible. Now we have made a big investment and he’s with us. He’s motivated and has a lot of desire.”

Giménez scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for Feyenoord since joining from Cruz Azul in 2022. He has six in five games in 2025.

Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, left, jumps for the ball with Bayern's Dayot Upamecano during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, at De Kuip Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

The 23-year-old forward has also netted four times in 32 matches for Mexico.

Giménez will wear the number seven shirt, made available after Spain striker Alvaro Morata completed his loan move to Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, former Milan captain Davide Calabria joined Bologna from the Rossoneri on loan until the end of the season.

Calabria had been part of Milan for 18 years, having progressed through the club’s youth team before making his Serie A debut in 2015.

Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, at De Kuip Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

The 28-year-old defender has never played for another team.

Calabria had been Milan captain since 2022, shortly after helping the Rossoneri to the league title.

He lifted the Italian Super Cup trophy in Riyadh last month but was stripped of the captaincy shortly afterwards, with the armband being given to goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Calabria played seven times for Italy but has not featured for the national team since 2022.