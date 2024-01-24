American forward Nicholas Gioacchini transfers to second-tier Como in Italy

ST. LOUIS — American forward Nicholas Gioacchini transferred Wednesday to second-tier Como in Italy after one season with St. Louis in Major League Soccer.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 regular-season league matches.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Gioacchini signed with the reserve team of Paris FC that played in the French fifth tier. After playing for Paris in 2017-18, he spent two seasons with Caen’s B team in the fifth tier and moved to Caen’s senior team in 2019-20.

Gioacchini spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Montpellier in Ligue 1 and had no goals in 28 appearances, including three starts. He agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with Orlando in July 2022 and was taken by St. Louis that November in an expansion draft.

Gioacchini made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Wales in November 2020 and had three goals in eight international appearances in 2020 and '21.