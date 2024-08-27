SportsSoccer

Liverpool signs Georgia goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and loans him back for the season

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili reacts after his save during a...

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili reacts after his save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Georgia and Greece at the Boris Paichadze National Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Mamardashvili impressed for Georgia at the recent European Championship, helping the country reach the last 16 in its first appearance at a major tournament.

He has been at Valencia since joining from Dinamo Tbilisi and has kept 31 clean sheets in 102 matches.

Mamardashvili might be viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker, the 31-year-old Brazil international who has been at Liverpool since 2018 and is regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

The transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

