Liverpool signs Georgia goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and loans him back for the season

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Mamardashvili impressed for Georgia at the recent European Championship, helping the country reach the last 16 in its first appearance at a major tournament.

He has been at Valencia since joining from Dinamo Tbilisi and has kept 31 clean sheets in 102 matches.

Mamardashvili might be viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker, the 31-year-old Brazil international who has been at Liverpool since 2018 and is regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers.

The transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance.