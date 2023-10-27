Girona returns to top of Spanish league after 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

GIRONA, Spain — Girona retuned to the top of the Spanish league on Friday with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, extending its superb start to the season.

Yangel Herrera’s injury-time goal took the Catalan club three points clear of Real Madrid and four clear of Barcelona, although they both have a game in hand. The two Spanish giants face off on Saturday in the “clasico” in Barcelona.

Girona had most of the chances at home and could have scored more in a dominant second half. Yan Cuoto in particular was guilty of a bad miss when he blazed high over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

Celta had a goal ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper with eight minutes remaining, a decision that Celta coach Rafa Benítez called “inexplicable.”

It remains in the relegation zone with six points from 11 games.

Its next match is at home to Sevilla on Nov. 4. Girona plays away at Osasuna the same day.