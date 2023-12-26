SportsSoccer

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appears to push a ball boy in his team's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra, third right, is congratulated by his team mates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Adam Davy

By The Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to push a ball boy during his team's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Fulham was losing 2-0 at the time of the second-half incident, and Leno had already received a yellow card.

The 31-year-old German later apologized to the ball boy but was still jeered by Bournemouth fans for the rest of the match.

“I don’t know if it was instruction or not, but the ball boys were always delaying," Fulham manager Marco Silva said. "Bernd wanted to play quickly and he took the ball from the ball boy. He didn’t push him, it wasn’t strong enough and he apologized.”

