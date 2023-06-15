Gordon McQueen, former Manchester United and Leeds player, dies at 70

MANCHESTER, England — Gordon McQueen, a defender who played for Manchester United, Leeds and Scotland's national team, has died. He was 70.

McQueen’s death was announced Thursday via a statement from his family released by Man United.

McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

“We hope that as-well as creating many great football memories he’ll be remembered most for his character,” his family said. "Our house was always full of friends, family & football just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia.

“The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.”

McQueen began his career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play in England. He was Britain's most expensive player when he joined Man United for 495,000 pounds (now $626,000).

He won the English league title with Leeds and the FA Cup with Man United. He also made 30 international appearances for Scotland.

Former Manchester United player Gordon McQueen photographed, June 14, 2015. Former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen has died, it was reported on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was 70. McQueen’s death was announced via a statement from his family released by Man United. McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021. He began his career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play for English teams Leeds and Manchester United. Credit: AP/Nigel French

After his playing career, McQueen briefly managed Scottish team Airdrieonians and coached St. Mirren and Middlesbrough.

United said McQueen “oozed command and charisma” at the heart of its defense.

“Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

Leeds also said it was “saddened” to learn of his passing.

“Gordon was one of the best center backs I had the privilege of playing with,” former Man United teammate Bryan Robson said. "He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage and big personality, and that’s why the fans loved him.

“Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that’s how he should be remembered.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson