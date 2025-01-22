SportsSoccer

Jack Grealish impresses for Man City in front of new England coach Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his sides opening...

Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

By The Associated Press

PARIS — With Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish made a good impression on England's new coach.

Even though Grealish ended up on the losing side in a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he made an impact immediately after coming off the bench.

Grealish thumped in from close range in the 50th minute following a scramble and then helped create the second goal for Erling Haaland three minutes later. Grealish’s cross from the left deflected off PSG midfielder Joao Neves to Haaland lurking near the line.

Perhaps Grealish had a point to prove.

He was left out of the European Championship squad last year by former coach Gareth Southgate, a decision which surprised some observers.

He has a fresh chance now.

Tuchel’s first matches in charge will be the World Cup qualifiers against Albania on March 21 and Latvia three days later. His contract with England runs through to the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

England coach Thomas Tuchel, right, and France coach Didier Deschamps...

England coach Thomas Tuchel, right, and France coach Didier Deschamps chat on the stands before a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

More soccer news

Zack Steffen plays first US match in nearly 3 years in 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica2m read
2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule
Vinícius Júnior reaches 100 goals with Real Madrid as club advances in Champions League1m read
Furuhashi has 3 disallowed goals but Celtic still advances in Champions League1m read
Bayern Munich at a loss to explain Champions League struggles1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME