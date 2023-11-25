Grealish misses Man City vs. Liverpool match because of illness. Haaland starts

MANCHESTER, England — Jack Grealish was left out of Manchester City's squad against Liverpool on Saturday because he was was unwell.

But Erling Haaland was in the starting lineup for the clash between the Premier League's top two at Etihad Stadium. The striker sustained a knock while on international duty with Norway last week.

City manager Pep Guardiola said England international Grealish was “feeling unwell” and that was the reason for the midfielder’s absence.

John Stones was on the substitutes' bench after recovering from a muscle injury.