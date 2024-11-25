'What should I change?' Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces questions in career-worst losing run

MANCHESTER, England — Amid the worst losing streak of his career, Pep Guardiola is more determined than ever to stick to the plan.

Manchester City has lost five straight games in all competitions and after a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham is eight points behind Premier League leader Liverpool.

On Tuesday, City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League, having been thrashed 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon in its last match in European club soccer's elite competition. Yet Guardiola said Monday his faith in his approach is unshaken.

“What should I change?” he asked. "We are not going to change our beliefs. We are big believers in the process and the fundamentals that we have to do.

“In this moment we have to go more direct to our principals. Don’t change much — less than ever.”

Four-time defending Premier League champion City has dominated English soccer since Guardiola was appointed in 2016.

He has led the team to six of the last seven league titles and won 15 major trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

Guardiola said he remained confident City would compete for top honors again this season.

“I have the feeling that this season we will do very, very good things. I don’t give up and I have the feeling we will be there,” he said.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson