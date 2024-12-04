SportsSoccer

Guehi to face no action after again defying rules by writing religious message on rainbow armband

wearing the Rainbow Laces captain's armband which has the words...

wearing the Rainbow Laces captain's armband which has the words 'Jesus Heart You' on during the England Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will face no formal action from the English Football Association despite defying its rules for a second time by writing a religious message on his uniform during a Premier League campaign celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Guehi and Palace were contacted by the FA and reminded of English soccer's kit regulations after he wore a rainbow armband with “I love Jesus” written on it for a Premier League match against Newcastle on Saturday. Guehi used a heart sign instead of the word “love.”

That was in contravention of an FA regulation — Rule A4 — which states that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message is prohibited.

For the match against Ipswich on Tuesday, Guehi again wore the rainbow armband and this time had the message “Jesus loves you” — again using a heart sign instead of the word “loves” — on it.

The FA will still not take any action but has again reminded Palace of the kit regulations in place.

Rainbow-colored captain armbands were issued to the 20 Premier League clubs for matches last weekend and in the current midweek round, during the competition's Rainbow Laces campaign in partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. The campaign has been running since 2013.

Ipswich’s Sam Morsy has been the only captain in action who didn’t wear the rainbow armband, in games against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Palace on Tuesday. Ipswich said Morsy, a practising Muslim, made the decision “due to his religious beliefs.”

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi wears the Rainbow Laces captain's armband...

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi wears the Rainbow Laces captain's armband which has the words 'Jesus Heart You' on during the England Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Manchester United abandoned plans for its players to wear training tops in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday after defender Noussair Mazraoui declined to join the initiative.

Mazraoui, a Morocco defender, cited his Muslim faith as the reason, The Athletic reported, and United then decided no players would wear the jacket.

Approached for comment, United said: “Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

Combo of images showing Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, top, wearing...

Combo of images showing Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, top, wearing the Rainbow Laces captain's armband which has the words meaning 'Jesus Loves You' and Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy wearing a standard captain's armband during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes wore the rainbow armband for the match.

More soccer news

FIFA urged not to give 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in report alleging abuses of migrant labor3m read
Guehi to face no action after again defying rules by writing religious message on rainbow armband1m read
Relatives hunt for the missing after Guinea stadium crush amid fears official death toll is too low2m read
Guardiola denies rift with De Bruyne during Man City's dramatic slump1m read
USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's final match2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME