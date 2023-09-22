Guirassy scores twice to reach 10 goals in 5 games as Stuttgart beats Darmstadt 3-1 in Bundesliga

Serhou Guirassy continued his red-hot scoring form with two goals and an assist as Stuttgart beat Darmstadt 3-1 on Friday to provisionally move into first place in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy took his tally to 10 league goals in five games as Stuttgart staged a comeback after falling behind to an own goal by defender Dan Zagadou in the 17th minute.

The striker first set up Enzo Millot for the equalizer in the 22nd and then gave his team the lead when he swiveled in the area and smashed a hard shot into the net 10 minutes later.

Guirassy added a cheeky lob over goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen to seal the win in the second minute of added time. He is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures in scoring this season.

The win gives Stuttgart 12 points from five games, two points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich ahead of the rest of the weekend games.

Darmstadt is in last place with one point.