SportsSoccer

Arda Guler doubtful for Turkey ahead of Euro 2024 match against Portugal

Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal...

Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Andreea Alexandru

By The Associated Press

DORTMUND, Germany — Arda Guler, the new star of Turkish soccer, is a doubt for the European Championship match against Portugal on Saturday.

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said on Friday that Guler “is physically not 100%” and will be assessed ahead of the game in Dortmund.

Montella didn't disclose exactly what was wrong with Guler.

Guler, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Real Madrid, scored a brilliant long-range goal in the 3-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday to become the youngest debut scorer at a European Championship. He came off in the 79th minute.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME