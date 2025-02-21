Haaland still an injury doubt for Man City ahead of Liverpool match in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains a doubt for the Premier League match against Liverpool as he recovers from a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Haaland hurt his right knee late in the 4-0 win over Newcastle in the league last weekend and didn't play in the 3-1 loss at Real Madrid on Wednesday, which eliminated City from the Champions League.

Asked about Haaland's availability against Liverpool on Sunday, Guardiola said he was unsure and that the striker will undergo a test on Saturday.

“Maybe,” said Guardiola, who didn't go any further.

Guardiola said center back John Stones, who came off early in the game against Madrid, might require surgery on a leg injury and will not play against Liverpool.

Liverpool leads the league by eight points from Arsenal. City, the defending champion, is in fourth place — 17 points behind Liverpool — and looks to be out of the title race.