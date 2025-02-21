SportsSoccer

Haaland still an injury doubt for Man City ahead of Liverpool match in Premier League

Referee Andy Madley checks on Manchester City's Erling Haaland after...

Referee Andy Madley checks on Manchester City's Erling Haaland after he injured himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains a doubt for the Premier League match against Liverpool as he recovers from a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Haaland hurt his right knee late in the 4-0 win over Newcastle in the league last weekend and didn't play in the 3-1 loss at Real Madrid on Wednesday, which eliminated City from the Champions League.

Asked about Haaland's availability against Liverpool on Sunday, Guardiola said he was unsure and that the striker will undergo a test on Saturday.

“Maybe,” said Guardiola, who didn't go any further.

Guardiola said center back John Stones, who came off early in the game against Madrid, might require surgery on a leg injury and will not play against Liverpool.

Liverpool leads the league by eight points from Arsenal. City, the defending champion, is in fourth place — 17 points behind Liverpool — and looks to be out of the title race.

More soccer news

Chelsea to face Copenhagen in Conference League last 16 and cannot face Fiorentina until the final
Chelsea confirms Madueke out one month but Maresca still targets top-4 finish1m read
Champions League draw serves up a Madrid derby, Bayern vs. Leverkusen and Liverpool-PSG1m read
List of pairings in the round of 16 draw in the UEFA Champions League
Haaland still an injury doubt for Man City ahead of Liverpool match in Premier League

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME