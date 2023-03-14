Haaland scores 5 goals, breaks Champions League records

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland scored a record-equaling five goals in a Champions League match on Tuesday to put Manchester City on course for the quarterfinals.

The Norway international became the fastest player to reach 30 goals in the competition when putting the English champions 2-0 up against RB Leipzig in the round-of-16 second leg at Etihad Stadium.

At 22 years, 236 days old, he is also the youngest player to reach that landmark, surpassing Kylian Mbappé, who was 22 years, 352 days when he scored his 30th Champions League goal.

But Haaland, who had fired City ahead from the penalty spot after 22 minutes, wasn't finished with his double. He completed his hat trick just before halftime to give Pep Guardiola's team a 3-0 lead at the break.

With his father, former City player Alf Inge, cheering in the crowd, Haaland scored his fourth in the 54th and his fifth in the 57th.

Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano are the only other players to have scored five goals in a Champions League match.

Haaland was substituted after 63 minutes, with City leading 6-0 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after he scored his 5th goal, the 6-0, during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

