Harry Kane set to return for Bayern Munich next week after injury

MUNICH — Harry Kane is set to make his return for Bayern Munich next week following a muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday.

The England captain hasn't played since he went off in Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30 after receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Kane's missed three games since then and Kompany said Kane wouldn't be available for Saturday's Bundesliga game at Mainz, either, but could return next week ahead of playing Leipzig on Dec. 20.

“It’s actually gone really quickly and well for Harry. It was tight for this game, but it looks good for Leipzig," Kompany said.

"I’m obviously only focused on Mainz now but regarding Harry, it’s great. It’s not the case that we’ve had a setback or something. It looks good.”

Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.

With Bayern's long injury list including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left back Alphonso Davies and midfielder Joao Palhinha, the winter break could allow Bayern to bring multiple players back for its first competitive game of the new year on Jan. 11.

Bayern's Harry Kane leaves the pitch injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Federico Gambarini

The break is especially welcome because the Club World Cup takes up so much of next year's offseason, Kompany indicated.

“Right now I’m happy that we have a winter break (in Germany) because there isn’t even a summer break if you look at the schedule that we have," Kompany said. "It’s important that you have a certain number of days to recover, not just physically but mentally.”

Bayern has been drawn against New Zealand's Auckland City, Argentina's Boca Juniors and Portugal's Benfica in the group stage of the expanded Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 through July 13 in the United States.