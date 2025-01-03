Man United to trigger contract extension for Harry Maguire

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United will trigger a one-year extension to Harry Maguire's contract to keep the defender at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 season, manager Ruben Amorim said Friday.

Maguire's deal had been due to expire at the end of this season.

Amorim confirmed the club's decision at a news conference, saying: “I spoke with him this morning and I told him he has to improve on the pitch, we need him a lot.

“Also, he has to improve as a leader. We all know the situation that he had here but we need him a lot in this moment, so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.”

The 31-year-old Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 and was captain for a time before losing it to Bruno Fernandes.

“When you look at our team we are starving for leaders on the pitch," Amorim said. "He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game, so we are happy to continue.”

Amorim also said winger Amad Diallo is close to extending his contract, too

Manchester United's Harry Maguire gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

United is in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League ahead of its trip to fierce rival Liverpool, the leader, on Sunday.