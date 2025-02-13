SportsSoccer

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz injured in training in Dubai

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts during the English League Cup soccer...

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts during the English League Cup soccer match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

Arsenal's Premier League title challenge has been dealt a blow after forward Kai Havertz was injured during a training camp in Dubai.

The Germany international tore his hamstring and was set for a lengthy layoff, British media reported on Thursday said. Arsenal has not confirmed the injury.

The loss of Havertz would leave manager Mikel Arteta desperately short of attacking options with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after ACL surgery.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Arteta wanted to sign a forward during the January transfer window, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins a reported target.

“We had a clear intention to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it,” Arteta said after the window closed. "And we haven’t achieved that so we are disappointed in that sense.

“We’re going to have to be very flexible with the front line. It’s not a gamble, it’s reality, and we have to face the reality."

Arsenal is second in the Premier League, seven points behind leader Liverpool.

The London club has not won the title since 2004 and finished runner-up in the last two seasons.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Bayern visits champion Leverkusen looking to deal a knockout blow in Bundesliga title race1m read
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz injured in training in Dubai
Everton scores stoppage-time equalizer against Liverpool in last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park2m read
Monaco's Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica1m read
Harry Kane in NFL? Maybe, but he first wants trophies at Bayern after latest Champions League goal1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only