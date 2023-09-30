Havertz scores his first Arsenal goal in 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Kai Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal as his new club cruised to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

As title rival Manchester City struggled in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton, Arsenal eased to victory with goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Havertz and Ben White. The Germany forward had not scored since joining Arsenal from Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal made just one change from the team that drew 2-2 with Tottenham last weekend as several players overcame injury doubts. Saka, William Saliba, and Declan Rice all retained their places despite unspecified knocks. Havertz came in for Fabio Vieira in Mikel Arteta’s only alteration.

Saka put Arsenal ahead in the 17th minute, nodding into an empty goal after Gabriel Jesus’ header came back off the post.

Arsenal was awarded a penalty late in the first half as Max Aarons felled Eddie Nketiah in the box. Odegaard sent Neto the wrong way to double the lead.

Bournemouth continued to cause its own problems as a poor challenge from Ryan Christie on Odegaard allowed Havertz to convert the spot-kick in the 53rd for his first Arsenal goal. White added a goal in stoppage time with an assist by Odegaard.