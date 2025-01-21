SportsSoccer

Teenager arrested in probe of online abuse of Kai Havertz's wife

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after missing a scoring chance in...

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after missing a scoring chance in a penalty shootout during the English FA Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

LONDON — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the online abuse sent to the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, police said Tuesday.

Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Jan. 12.

A 17-year-old boy from St Albans north of London was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, Hertfordshire Police told the English Press Association. He was released on bail.

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story, including one where someone threatened to “slaughter” her unborn baby.

Arsenal had lost on penalties to Cup holder United. Havertz, a Germany striker, missed a chance from close range at the Emirates Stadium and then failed to score in the shootout.

More soccer news

Man City signs teenage Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis for $36 million1m read
Teenager arrested in probe of online abuse of Kai Havertz's wife
Enrique must outwit Guardiola when PSG meets Man City in Champions League2m read
Mbappé says change in mentality helped him to start playing better for Real Madrid1m read
Bayern signs German youth international Bischof for free from Hoffenheim1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME