Teenager arrested in probe of online abuse of Kai Havertz's wife

LONDON — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the online abuse sent to the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, police said Tuesday.

Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Jan. 12.

A 17-year-old boy from St Albans north of London was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, Hertfordshire Police told the English Press Association. He was released on bail.

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story, including one where someone threatened to “slaughter” her unborn baby.

Arsenal had lost on penalties to Cup holder United. Havertz, a Germany striker, missed a chance from close range at the Emirates Stadium and then failed to score in the shootout.