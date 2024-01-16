Hertha Berlin left 'stunned' after death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin was left “stunned” on Tuesday following the death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43.

Hertha announced he had died unexpectedly and that “the entire club, its committees and employees are stunned and deeply dismayed.”

Local media reported that Bernstein was with the team for its training camp in Alicante, Spain last week, and had returned on a flight to Berlin on Sunday.

The B.Z. tabloid reported that he died from a suspected heart attack.

Bernstein, a former hardcore Hertha ultra with no prior managerial experience, was surprisingly elected president in June 2022 when the club was reeling from years of mismanagement and boardroom turmoil.

He oversaw the cash-strapped club’s takeover by an American investment group and relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

“The Hertha family mourns with Kay’s survivors and their thoughts are with his family, friends and companions during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.