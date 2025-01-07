SportsSoccer

Tottenham triggers option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Tottenham and Manchester United, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Tottenham has triggered an option to extend Son Heung-min's contract until 2026, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Son's deal, which he signed in 2021, was due to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs said the South Korea international had become a “global star” and a “modern-day great” in his time at the club.

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has made 431 appearances. The 32-year-old Spurs captain is the club's fourth highest scorer of all time with 169 goals and is No. 18 on the Premier League's list of leading marksmen with 125 goals.

He won the Premier League's golden boot in 2021-22.

Son has made 131 appearances for South Korea.

The announcement of his extension came ahead of Tottenham's English League Cup semifinal first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min reacts after the English League Cup quarter-final...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min reacts after the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Tottenham and Manchester United, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

