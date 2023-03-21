Hodgson named Crystal Palace manager until end of season

LONDON — Roy Hodgson has been named manager of Crystal Palace until the end of the Premier League season.

The team said Tuesday the 75-year-old former England manager will return to Selhurst Park as a replacement for Patrick Vieira, who was fired on Friday.

Hodgson, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.

Hodgson takes over his boyhood club with Palace in 12th place in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, after a 12-match winless run.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around," Hodgson, the former Liverpool and Fulham manager, said on the Palace website.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."