Man United coach Amorim says argument between Hojlund and Diallo a 'very good sign'

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, right, challenges for the ball with...

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, right, challenges for the ball with Plzen's Sampson Dweh during the Europa League soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Petr David Josek

PLZEN

Manchester United teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo exchanged words after the final whistle of a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

And manager Ruben Amorin has no problem with it.

“For me, it’s a very, very good sign,” Amorin said after his team beat Viktoria Plzen to stay unbeaten in the Europa League.

Hojlund scored two goals and hoped for a centering pass from Diallo to go for a hat trick in the final minutes. The Denmark striker didn't get the pass, though.

Viktoria had been pushing forward looking for an equalizer, which created space for United counters.

On another break shortly afterward, Hojlund opted to keep the ball. The pair then had a heated post-game exchange.

“We need to feel something,” Amorin said. “If we need to fight each other, it's like a family. When you don't care, you don't do nothing. When you care — you fight with your brother, with your mother, your father.”

