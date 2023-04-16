Omir Fernandez scores late to help Red Bulls tie Dynamo

HARRISON, N.J. — Omir Fernandez scored late in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night after a 30-minute weather delay at the start of the match.

Fernandez took a pass from John Tolkin and scored the equalizer in the 89th minute for the Red Bulls (1-2-5), who improved to 10-0-4 all-time versus the Dynamo at home in regular-season play.

Neither team scored until Adalberto Carrasquilla found the net in the 67th minute to give the Dynamo (3-3-1) the lead. Houston had lost seven straight to the Red Bulls on the road entering play.

New York had overall advantages of 18-3 in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal. No team has had more than four shots on target against the Red Bulls this season. New York has not conceded more than one goal in any match but has just one victory to show for it.

Steve Clark saved six shots for Houston. Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls.

New York travels to play Montreal on Saturday. Houston returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday.