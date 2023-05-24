SportsSoccer

Hudson to remain US interim coach through CONCACAF Gold Cup

United States head coach Anthony Hudson stands near the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Colombia Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Carson, Calif. Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national soccer team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday, May 24, 2023, it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer. Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired. Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

CHICAGO — Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired.

Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.

Matt Crocker, who leaves Southampton to start as sporting director on Aug. 2, is leading the coach search.

