Espanyol condemns inappropriate touch by Barcelona player in women's soccer match

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish club Espanyol has denounced “unacceptable action” by Barcelona player Mapi Leon who touched one of its players on her genital area during a Spanish women's league game last weekend.

Video from Sunday's match shows Leon and Daniela Caracas bumping each other to get into position away from the ball, then Leon stops and briefly touches Caracas' shorts with her right hand. Leon apparently also said something to Caracas before they continue pushing each other again to gain position.

Espanyol said Leon's actions “violated the privacy” of its defender.

“Espanyol defends the player and condemns any act that threatens the integrity of women players on the field,” the club said. “We firmly believe that respect and sportsmanship are fundamental values ​​of soccer and we hope that these situations are treated with the seriousness that they deserve.”

Espanyol said it made the club’s legal services available to Caracas “in case she wishes to take legal action.”

It said Caracas did not want to immediately react to what Leon did to avoid punishment to herself and the club.

Espanyol also condemned the “lamentable reaction” by hundreds of people who insulted Caracas on social media.

Barcelona won the derby against city rival Espanyol 2-0.

