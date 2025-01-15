SportsSoccer

Inter fails to take advantage of title rivals dropping points as it draws with Bologna

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Bologna the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Inter Milan failed to take advantage of its title rivals dropping points as it was held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday.

Inter nevertheless moved to within three points of Serie A leader Napoli with a game in hand.

But the Nerazzurri were only one point above third-placed Atalanta, which has drawn its past three matches.

The result also brought an end to Inter’s six-match winning streak in the league.

Bologna, which remained eighth, took the lead in the 15th minute when Nikola Moro’s volley from outside the area was deflected past Yann Sommer by Santiago Castro.

Denzel Dumfries leveled just four minutes later, however, and Lautaro Martínez turned the match around completely right on the stroke of halftime with his first goal at San Siro in more than two months.

Emil Holm equalized for Bologna in the 64th minute with the help of a big deflection.

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Bologna the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

