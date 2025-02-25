SportsSoccer

Inter advances to Italian Cup semifinals to set up 2 more derby matches with AC Milan

Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an Italian Cup quarter final soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN — The Milan derby will be played five times this season.

Inter Milan defeated Lazio 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the two-leg Italian Cup semifinals against city rival AC Milan.

Mark Arnautovic scored with a long-range volley late in the first half at the San Siro and then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a second-half penalty.

Milan beat Roma 3-1 three weeks ago.

Inter and Milan have already played three times this season — twice in Serie A (Milan won the first meeting and the other one was a draw) and in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, which was won by Milan.

Bologna will face either Juventus or Empoli, which play on Wednesday, in the other semifinal.

Arnautovic got a rare start in place of Lautaro Martinez, who was rested ahead of Inter’s visit to Napoli in a 1-2 Serie A matchup on Saturday.

