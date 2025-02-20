SportsSoccer

Inter Milan goalie Yann Sommer injures thumb ahead of key Serie A and Champions League games

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer punches the ball away from...

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer punches the ball away from AC Milan's Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, top right, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

MILAN — Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has a broken right thumb ahead of key games in Serie A and the Champions League.

Inter said the Swiss ‘keeper’s injury was revealed in tests on Thursday and “necessary therapy will be decided in the coming days.”

Thumb injuries can sideline goalkeepers for several weeks though no timetable was set by Inter for Sommer, who has started every Serie A and Champions League game this season.

The defending Serie A champion is second in the standings, trailing Napoli by two points, and travels to Naples at the end of next week. Inter first hosts Genoa on Saturday.

Sommer also could miss the Champions League round-of-16 games on March 4 or 5 then March 10 or 11. Inter will be drawn against Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven when the pairings are made on Friday.

Sommer's backups are Raffaele Di Gennaro and Josep Martinez.

