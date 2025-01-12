SportsSoccer

Inter bounces back from Super Cup loss to beat Venezia and close gap to Napoli

Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian celebrates scoring during the Serie A...

Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Inter at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, Venice, Italy, Sunday Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Inter Milan bounced back from a demoralizing Italian Super Cup loss but it was harder than might have been expected at relegation-threatened Venezia.

Defender Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute as Inter ground out a 1-0 win to move to within one point of Serie A leader Napoli, which played lowly Hellas Verona later Sunday.

If Napoli wins that match, it will move four points clear of the defending champion, although Inter will have played two fewer matches.

Inter lost the Italian Super Cup final to city rival AC Milan in Saudi Arabia on Monday after throwing away a 2-0 lead.

It was also facing an injury crisis Sunday as several key players either could not make the trip to Venice or were only fit for a place on the bench.

Inter took the lead when Lautaro Martínez showed fantastic control on a long ball over the top. His volley was parried by Filip Stankovic but Darmian turned in the rebound

Stankovic, who is the son of Inter hero Dejan and also on loan from the Nerazzurri, pulled off a number of fine saves against his parent club.

Venezia's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right,...

Venezia's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Inter at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, Venice, Italy, Sunday Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

Venezia almost leveled in the 74th but United States international Gianluca Busio curled a fine attempt off the base of the far post.

Inter held on for its sixth straight away victory without conceding a goal.

Venezia remained 19th in the 20-team standings, five points from safety.

First home victory for Genoa

New Genoa owner Dan Sucu was in the stands to see the team beat Parma 1-0 in a relegation fight, for its first home win of the season.

Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi, right, and Venezia's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia...

Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi, right, and Venezia's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in action during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Inter at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, Venice, Italy, Sunday Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

It needed a huge slice of luck as Morten Frendrup’s strike took a huge deflection off Parma defender Enrico Delprato to give Genoa the lead in the 65th minute.

More soccer news

Tottenham avoids massive FA Cup shock with extra-time win as Man United beats Arsenal on penalties2m read
Klopp smiles broadly as Leipzig defeats Werder Bremen 4-2 in Bundesliga1m read
Inter bounces back from Super Cup loss to beat Venezia and close gap to Napoli1m read
Machado's late header gives Lens 2-1 win at Le Havre as French league leader PSG faces Saint-Etienne
Gabriel Jesus carried off on stretcher during Arsenal-Man United match in FA Cup

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME