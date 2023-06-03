Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last Serie A match

MILAN — Champions League finalist Inter Milan warmed up for the showpiece by beating Torino 1-0 on Saturday in their final match of Serie A.

Marcelo Brozović scored in the 37th minute with a potent strike from outside the area after being set up by Romelu Lukaku.

Edin Džeko hit the post late on after combining with Lukaku.

That was Inter's 11th win in its past 12 matches and secured a third-place finish in Serie A.

The result also ended Torino's hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, if Juventus is banned from European competition by UEFA, as it left it behind Fiorentina.

Inter faces Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul next Saturday. City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final earlier Saturday to leave it on course for the treble after also winning the English Premier League.

Inter is also on course for a trio of trophies — albeit not quite in the realm of City’s treble bid. Simone Inzaghi's side has won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Internazionale of Milan, at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Tano Pecoraro

RUNNER-UP

Lazio ended the league in second spot after winning at Empoli 2-0.

Alessio Romagnoli broke the deadlock early in the second half when he headed in a corner from Luis Alberto, who doubled his side's lead in stoppage time — shortly after Empoli forward Nicolò Cambiaghi was sent off for a second yellow card.

Relegated Cremonese bid farewell to Serie A with a 2-0 win over Salernitana at home. Play was halted for about five minutes at the start of the second period after fireworks were thrown onto the field.