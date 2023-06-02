Inter's Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies

FRANKFURT, Germany — Inter Milan midfielder Robin Gosens is set to return to the Germany team for the first time in nearly a year, while Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry was left out as coach Hansi Flick announced his squad for upcoming friendly games Friday.

Flick returns to a more conventional squad after experimenting with new players for Germany's last round of friendlies in March following a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Those experiments brought mixed results with a 2-0 win over Peru and a 3-2 loss to Belgium.

The 26-man squad named Friday contains no new call-ups, though AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is uncapped despite having been in the March squad. Eight players return after not being selected in March including Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who missed Germany's last friendlies after becoming a father, Bayern forward Leroy Sané and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Gosens is back for the first time in nine months after his role in helping Inter to the Champions League final, albeit mostly as a substitute. He was listed as a defender in Friday's announcement, reflecting his usual role for Germany as a left-back, not the midfield role he typically plays for Inter.

Gosens has 14 appearances for Germany and started all four games at the European Championship in 2021, making waves with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Portugal, but has played only once since September of that year.

Gnabry misses out despite a late-season burst of form which saw him score five goals and assist one more in Bayern's final five games, helping his team to overtake Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga title. Others from the March squad who have been dropped include Eintracht Frankfurt's attacking midfielder Mario Götze and Wolfsburg forward Felix Nmecha. Bayern's Thomas Müller remains out of the squad and hasn't been selected since the World Cup.

As the host nation for next year's European Championship, Germany doesn't have to play qualifying games. It hosts Ukraine on June 12 in what the German soccer confederation considers to be the team's 1,000th game. That will be followed by matches at Poland on June 16 and home against Colombia on June 20.

Brentford forward Kevin Schade is the only player selected both for the friendlies and for the European under-21 championship starting June 21. Thiaw, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala would have been eligible for that tournament but will only play for the senior national team. Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who played for Germany at the World Cup, is with the under-21 team only.

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Timo Werner (Leipzig).