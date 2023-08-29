Ireland coach Vera Pauw out despite leading team to Women's World Cup

DUBLIN — Vera Pauw's four-year tenure as coach of Ireland's women's team will end when her current deal expires this week.

The Football Association of Ireland board announced late Tuesday that Pauw won't be retained despite leading the country to its first Women's World Cup.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill thanked the Dutchwoman “for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and (we) wish her well for the future.” He noted the World Cup qualification that "made history and inspired a nation.”

Ireland was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament after losses to co-host Australia and Canada and a draw with Nigeria.

“The future is bright for women and girls’ football," Hill said. “Our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country.”

Pauw was also in the headlines earlier this year when she denied allegations of “abusive and inappropriate” methods during her time as coach of Houston Dash in the U.S. National Women's Soccer League.