Italian soccer club Parma hires Cristian Chivu as coach for relegation battle in Serie A

PARMA, Italy — Relegation-threatened Parma hired Cristian Chivu as coach on Tuesday with the team 18th in the 20-team Serie A.

Parma announced the appointment in a statement that did not specify contract details, but according to reports Chivu's deal runs until the end of next season.

The former Romania defender, who was working as a youth coach at Inter Milan, will lead the team for the first time when it hosts Bologna on Saturday.

Parma lost four straight games before firing Fabio Pecchia on Monday and has not won a league game in 2025.